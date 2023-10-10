Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech football’s Linton, McNamara headline weekly honors

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) slips past Baylor linebacker Josh White, bottom right,...
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) slips past Baylor linebacker Josh White, bottom right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waco, Texas.(Roy Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald, via AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of Tuesday afternoon, five Texas Tech Red Raiders received weekly honors for their performances in a 39-14 road win over the Baylor Bears this past Saturday.

According to a Texas Tech Athletics news release, the latest accolade went to senior punter Austin McNamara, who was named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week. McNamara saw the field three times for the Red Raiders and pinned the Bears inside their own 15-yard line each time. McNamara is on course to break both a school and Big 12 Conference single-season and career records.

McNamara is averaging 46.1 yards per punt for his career with the current record of 45.9 yards belonging to Quinn Sharp of Oklahoma State set in 2012.

Senior outside linebacker Steve Linton received two weekly honors being named the Senior Bowl Defensive Player of the Week and East-West Shrine Bowl Texas Star of the Week . Linton recorded three sacks against Baylor, which was the first game he’s brought down the opposing quarterback this year.

Senior running back Tahj Brooks earned the Doak Walker Award Running Back of the Week Honorable Mention honor after rushing for over 100 yards for the fourth-straight game on the season.

Rounding out the weekly awards for the Red Raiders are senior tight end Baylor Cupp and sophomore quarterback Behren Morton, who were both named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention Player of the Week.

Texas Tech will host Kansas State at 6 p.m., Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.



