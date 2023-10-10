Tuesday morning top stories: Deadline to register to vote in November election today
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Deadline to register to vote in November election today
- The ballot includes property tax relief, funding for electric generation and broadband and a cost of living adjustment for retired teachers
- Election day is November 7
- Register here
Gov. Abbott bans goods from Gaza Strip
- Gov. Abbott has issued an Executive Order banning goods from the Gaza Strip and allies of Hamas
- The governor also says the state is increasing security at Jewish schools and synagogues
- Read the full Executive Order here
Pres. Biden interviewed by Special Counsel
- Special Counsel Robert Hur interviewed Pres. Biden about his handling of classified documents
- Aides found documents, from Biden’s vice presidency, at his home in Delaware
- Details here: Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents
