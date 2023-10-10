Community Coverage Tour
Tuesday morning top stories: Deadline to register to vote in November election today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deadline to register to vote in November election today

  • The ballot includes property tax relief, funding for electric generation and broadband and a cost of living adjustment for retired teachers
  • Election day is November 7
  • Register here

Gov. Abbott bans goods from Gaza Strip

  • Gov. Abbott has issued an Executive Order banning goods from the Gaza Strip and allies of Hamas
  • The governor also says the state is increasing security at Jewish schools and synagogues
  • Read the full Executive Order here

Pres. Biden interviewed by Special Counsel

