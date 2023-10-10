Tuesday morning top stories: Deadline to register to vote in November election today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deadline to register to vote in November election today

The ballot includes property tax relief, funding for electric generation and broadband and a cost of living adjustment for retired teachers

Election day is November 7

Register here

Gov. Abbott bans goods from Gaza Strip

Gov. Abbott has issued an Executive Order banning goods from the Gaza Strip and allies of Hamas

The governor also says the state is increasing security at Jewish schools and synagogues

Read the full Executive Order here

Pres. Biden interviewed by Special Counsel

Special Counsel Robert Hur interviewed Pres. Biden about his handling of classified documents

Aides found documents, from Biden’s vice presidency, at his home in Delaware

Details here: Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.