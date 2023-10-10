Warm Up Before Cold Front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains area will experience warmer afternoons for a few days. The warm up will be followed by a moderately strong cold front late Thursday. Temps will tumble, leading to our coldest nights and mornings of the season so far.

Sunny and warm this afternoon. A few spotty storms are possible this evening. (KCBD First Alert)

Ahead of the cold front, today through Thursday, highs in the 80s will be common. Some eastern areas tomorrow and Thursday are likely to top out near or just above 90 degrees.

The only rain chance, currently in sight, is a slight chance this evening over mainly the western viewing area. Any storm will drift east, so there is an outside chance of rain making it to the I27 - HWY87 area.

A slight chance of evening storms, then partly cloudy and chilly. (KCBD First Alert)

Wind will become a factor. Not so much today, with a breeze mostly in a five to 15 mph range. Breezy tomorrow with a southwesterly wind of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 30 mph possible. Windy Thursday afternoon with winds becoming westerly with speeds increasing to 15 to 25 mph and gusts around 35 mph possible.

There may be some blowing dust late Thursday and Thursday night. Following the cold front, now expected to arrive late Thursday, our area will experience its chilliest nights and mornings since last April.

Following a moderately strong cold front late Thursday, temps will tumble. (KCBD First Alert)

Currently, our forecast low for Saturday morning is 42°. That may be adjusted as we get a better handle on the air behind the front. That said, it is possible that areas well to the northwest of Lubbock may experience a frost or light freeze Saturday morning.

The South Plains area will experience warmer afternoons before the next cold front arrives. (KCBD First Alert)

Viewing conditions for Saturday’s late-morning eclipse are expected to be good. A few clouds, a light wind, and a slight chill, are expected.

Remember, NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROPER EYE PROTECTION. Even during an eclipse. For more on this eclipse see our story here:

