Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video

A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHELLO, Wash. (CNN) – For the next minute or so, don’t let anyone pull the wool over your eyes or you’ll miss the massive herd of sheep crossing the road.

There’s no point in trying to count the sheep because of how many there are in a drone video taken in Othello, Washington.

A few men on utility vehicles herded the sheep while another man strung plastic fencing across the highway.

If the video is sped up, it becomes weirdly mesmerizing and oddly reminiscent of cow art by a Kansas character who calls himself Farmer Derek.

Derek drove around strategically dropping feed for the cows so that the drone overhead captured them forming a smiley face.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators asking for public’s help in search for suspect involved in deadly Saturday morning shooting
A 17-year-old boy from Hobbs has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
17-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Hobbs
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) slips past Baylor linebacker Josh White, bottom right,...
Texas Tech, BYU set for 6 p.m. CT kick in Provo, Utah, Oct. 21
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
How to conserve energy and money
Overnight utility work to affect Northeast Lubbock

Latest News

Officials say a car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, coming to a stop in the...
White House condemns violent crash at Chinese Consulate in San Francisco
FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023.
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Amarillo, Texas, on Friday, October 26,...
Ground breaking for Amarillo Buc-ee’s scheduled for Oct. 26
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Citing Trump’s online attacks, US prosecutors seek protections for potential jurors in election case
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden condemns Hamas brutality in attack on Israel and call out rape and torture by militants