Where to get proper eye protection for upcoming solar eclipse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the approach of the annular solar eclipse, people are encouraged to use proper eye protection to view the event.

The City of Lubbock has stated the eclipse will begin around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Many organizations will be hosting eclipse watch parties, and will be providing eye protection:

Science Spectrum - eclipse glasses will be available in the gift shop.

Texas Tech Physics & Astronomy - free glasses will be handed out at the YWCA at 65th and University.

Museum of Texas Tech - will provide guests with free glasses at the museum at 3301 4th St.

People can also use a welders helmet with a 14 or darker filter. Regular sunglasses do not provide the necessary protection.

The dangers of viewing the eclipse unprotected are detailed in Monday’s Healthwise with Karin McCay.

