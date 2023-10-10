Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Where to get proper eye protection for upcoming solar eclipse

Eclipse anillo de fuego 2023
Many organizations will be hosting eclipse watch parties, and will be providing eye protection.(Pixabay)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the approach of the annular solar eclipse, people are encouraged to use proper eye protection to view the event.

The City of Lubbock has stated the eclipse will begin around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Many organizations will be hosting eclipse watch parties, and will be providing eye protection:

  • Science Spectrum - eclipse glasses will be available in the gift shop.
  • Texas Tech Physics & Astronomy - free glasses will be handed out at the YWCA at 65th and University.
  • Museum of Texas Tech - will provide guests with free glasses at the museum at 3301 4th St.

People can also use a welders helmet with a 14 or darker filter. Regular sunglasses do not provide the necessary protection.

The dangers of viewing the eclipse unprotected are detailed in Monday’s Healthwise with Karin McCay.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Investigators asking for public’s help in search for suspect involved in deadly Saturday morning shooting
After falling 45-17 to Baylor a season ago in Lubbock, Texas Tech returns the favor in Waco by...
Texas Tech beats Baylor 39-14
Tyler Shough's dog, Murphy, at Wagbnb.
Tyler Shough’s puppy secures NIL deal with Wagbnb

Latest News

KCBD News at 10
Texas Tech Innocence clinic investigating board
Texas Tech law students working to free those wrongfully convicted
Texas Tech law students working to free those wrongfully convicted
A 17-year-old boy from Hobbs has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
17-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Hobbs