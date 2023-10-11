Another front on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our nice, cloudy morning quickly fades, as SW winds ramp up, bringing hot dry air into the area. We’ll be warm again today, working up to a range of upper 80s and low 90s, with a high of about 88 here in Lubbock. By mid afternoon, much of the cloud cover will have disappeared, leaving mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Tomorrow will have very similar conditions: highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, dry moderate winds, and clearer skies. Things change in the evening, when a front begins to sweep through the area. Initially, winds behind the boundary will be more northwesterly, becoming more northerly overnight. This will delay the cooler air a bit, but by Friday highs will be down to the low 70s. Very little, if any, rain chances expected with this front, although we’ll hang in the low 70s through the weekend.

