Biblical cruise diverted by Israel-Hamas war

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group from Lubbock’s First United Methodist Church headed to the holy sites of Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean were abruptly stopped at sea as war broke out.

Pastor Todd and members of his church departed Friday on their 10-day journey to visit the Holy Land. Terror organization Hamas launched its attack on Israel the very next day.

The cruise, more than 100 miles away from the port into Israel, had to act quickly.

“The ship came to a dead stop Saturday morning and we learned about the rockets being launched from Gaza,” First United Methodist Church Pastor Todd Salzwedel said.

Pastor Salzwedel said this trip was planned to bring members closer to their faith by letting them see and feel these sacred sites.

“There is a tangible way of putting those pieces of scripture together. It becomes so much more real to them and they begin to understand these stories in a very different way,” Salzwedel said.

But tensions surrounding Israel escalated overnight as a surprise attack by Hamas militants came at Israelis from every angle. The cruises’ second day at sea was brought to a full stop as missiles rained down.

“We were confident we weren’t going to the Ashdod Port, but we were still unsure at that point what was going to happen.”

The cruise line diverted the ship to Cyprus and alerted everyone on board that they would not being going to Israel or Egypt, but passengers were not upset, they were hurting for the Israeli and Palestinian lives lost.

“They were disappointed in the inconvenience, but they recognize that there are people, friends, loved ones, that are in fear of their lives.”

Salzwedel said being on the ship with more than 3,000 passengers off the coast of a war zone created an opportunity for discussion and understanding.

“it’s a matter of seeking to understand and do we really mean some of those prayers that we pray because we seek peace regardless.”

Salzwedel has spoken to loved ones on both sides of the war and he says they continue to pray for their future and rely on their future generations to bring peace.

“They’re the ones that are on the ground, they’re the ones that live there, if that is their hope I am going to join them in that.”

The group is staying safe and will end its trip and begin their journey home on the Oct. 16.

