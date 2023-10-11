Black and Gold Tattoo Expo returning to Lea County Event Center

HOBBS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - The 3rd annual Black and Gold Tattoo Expo is returning to the Lea County Event Center, October 13th-15th. Lubbock tattoo artist Mike Diaz and Sunken City Ink are excited to host another great show this year. The Black and Gold Tattoo Expo brings industry professionals and tattoo lovers together under one roof.

More than 150 of the nation’s best tattoo artists including top local and national artists, will be on hand. Lubbock’s own Ink Master season 10 artist, Mike Diaz, as well as 5 former Ink Master contestants will be there. There will be numerous vendors, piercing artists, face painting, and more. Also, don’t miss the opportunity to get some ink at the famous “Hole in the Wall” booth. Daily tattoo competitions will be held for individuals to show off their new ink. Live DJ and the hang-bar contest are just a few of the other exciting things happening throughout the weekend.

The Black Gold Tattoo Expo is an event you won’t want to miss!

Show Times:

Friday, Oct 13th 1PM – 11PM

Saturday, Oct 14th 12PM– 11PM

Sunday, Oct 15th 12PM– 8 PM

Admission:

$20/day pass or $40/ weekend pass

Website:

www.blackgoldtattooexpo.com

Ink Master artist links:

Mike Diaz- www.instagram.com/mikediaztattoos

Don Hawkins- www.instagram.com/dhawktattoos

Kito Talbert- www.instagram.com/misterkito

Nychelle Elise- www.instagram.com/nychellemusic

Jason Elliott- www.instagram.com/jasontattooer

Tim Furlow- www.instagram.com/timfurlow

