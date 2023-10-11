Courtwright picks up second consecutive Big 12 honor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Freshman soccer player Sam Courtwright was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Week on Wednesday, according to a Texas Tech Athletics news release. This is the second-consecutive week Courtwright picked up the honor and her third overall on the season.

The freshman midfielder scored one goal last Thursday in No. 6 Texas Tech’s 2-2 tie against No. 8 BYU, which was her fourth career goal.

According to the release, the three Freshman of the Week honors are the most by any freshman in the Big 12.

Tech is down to its final three games of the regular season sitting with a record of 12-0-3 and a conference record of 6-0-1. The Red Raiders play Central Florida at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Orlando with the action streaming on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.

