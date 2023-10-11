Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ to be success for Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Disney’s The Lion King kicked off its two-week run at Buddy Holly Hall last week

The show has been a huge success so far, according to Holly Fields, the Regional Marketing Director of Buddy Holly Hall.

“I always say this, but this show is amazing, it really is,” Fields said. “We dreamed of having this show here in Lubbock when we built the hall.”

Fields stated getting a show of this magnitude is not easy. After the hall landed ‘Hamilton’ in July, bigger shows are making their way to Lubbock. She stated none of this success would be possible without the Hub City’s theatregoers.

“‘Hamilton’ set the pace, and we get ‘Lion King,’ now,” Fields said. “We are going a lot of amazing things here in Lubbock, Texas, and Broadway.”

Field stated Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is one of the first Broadway shows the hall has hosted that appeals to all ages. They added some new touches to make the experience unforgettable for the kids.

“United, our food and beverage partner, created a whole little food court area, so before the show and during intermission and after there is all kinds of kids snacks and meals,” said Fields.

With evening and matinee showings of ‘The Lion King’ through Oct. 15, Field stated there are plenty of tickets left. However, she warns the public to be cautious when buying tickets. They have received some reports of scams from patrons who bought from third party sellers.

“We ask for everyone to please buy the tickets through BuddyHollyHall.com, that is the authorized, and Etix.com,” Fields said.

You can also purchase tickets at the box office from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to Field. She stated ‘The Lion King’ is one you do not want to miss.

“There is a lot of surprises in this show, so you want to come early and come on time because there is a lot to see and kids their mouths just open up I have been enjoying watching their reactions as they see the show,” said Fields.

For more information on venue policies and tickets, please visit Buddy Holly Hall’s website.

