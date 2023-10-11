Community Coverage Tour
Healthwise: Mental health advocates discuss their journeys on World Mental Health Day

By Karin McCay
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of the unprecedented increases in anxiety, depression and suicide rates.

The first step according to Project Healthy Minds is facing a diagnosis.

Viewers may often hear TV Host Carson Daly, on “The Voice.” Earlier this morning, on the Today Show, he revealed that he has embraced his anxiety disorder and is learning to manage his panic attacks. Daly is one of many celebrities who are opening up about their own mental illness to help take control of it and bring awareness to the illness.

That is the idea with a new podcast called The Mental Health Game with host Brandon Saho, a former sports reporter.

“To you, I looked happy living my dream on camera on the sidelines. But behind the scenes, I was depressed and I felt alone. The truth is, I was suicidal,” he said.

Saho is using his podcast to interview celebrities and sports figures about their own struggles with mental health.

Here is a link to that podcast: The Mental Game Podcast - YouTube

The National Hotline for Mental Health Crises and Suicide Prevention is 988.

Operators are standing by 24/7 to offer free and confidential emotional support.

Healthwise: Mental health advocates discuss their journeys on World Mental Health Day
