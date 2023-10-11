Isolated showers Tuesday evening, warmer Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday evening, isolated showers are likely along the Texas and New Mexico border. Storms are possible but they are unlikely to become severe.

Overnight temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies will linger into Wednesday morning with south winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday will start partly cloudy then become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Southwest winds will be slightly breezy around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions across the are expected to stay dry on Wednesday.

Wednesday evening will be clear with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be near 60°.

Thursday is when our forecast will begin to change when a cold front comes through the area! This cold front will bring breezy conditions with windspeeds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30, to 35 mph. The front will also drop overnight temperatures into the 40s going into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower 70s. The rest of the weekend will continue the trend of lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. This will continue until next Tuesday.

