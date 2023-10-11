Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Curly

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Curly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 3-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Curly is a sweet, playful boy. He loves to snuggle, give kisses and go on walks. He is up-to-date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. Curly can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mistro.

