Lubbock rabbi supporting local Jewish community after Hamas attacks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A member of the Jewish community in Lubbock says while the war in Israel is thousands of miles away, the fear she feels hits close to home.

Rabbi Carla Fenves of Congregation Shaareth Israel, the only synagogue in Lubbock, is working to support her family and friends in this challenging time.

“Many of us have friends and family that live in Israel. And so for many of us, it was immediately, let’s check on the people we love and make sure that they’re they’re okay. And make sure that we’re also safe wherever we are,” Rabbi Fenves said.

Rabbi Fenves says the unexpected and systematic nature of this attack by Hamas makes it feel different than those before in her lifetime.

“This kind of systematic door-to-door targeting of Jews, not just Israelis, and I think that is, that is where our fear is really sitting,” she said.

The attacks were more emotional for many, given the historical context, beginning during one of their faith’s most joyous holidays, Simchat Torah, and on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

Rabbi Fenves says some in her community are still learning about family and friends who have died or been captured.

“We’ve been praying so much for comfort for each other and safety for those in Israel, but particularly for the freeing of the captives, especially the young children and the elderly,” Rabbi Fenves said. “You know, the non-combatants who were who were taken from their homes.”

In the last few years, incidences of antisemitic violence have increased across the country. But, Rabbi Fenves says the Jewish community in Lubbock is proud to live here, many for generations.

“But I do think there’s an increased sense of vulnerability, a sense that, how secure are we? How do we need to protect ourselves and our children? That is certainly present,” she said.

Rabbi Fenves is working to support members of her congregation who may be asking those questions.

“Our community has been hoping to offer families some support on how to talk about this with neighbors, colleagues,” the faith leader said. “Just others in the community who may not quite be able to appreciate the complexity of our communities’ response to what’s happened in the last few days.”

Rabbi Fenves says empathy goes a long way. She encourages people to be careful about sharing violent videos that could spur on violence and to vet their sources.

“We all want to make sure that we’re getting as accurate information as possible and that we’re not spreading, you know, false rumors,” she said.

Rabbi Fenves hopes her children can one day live without the fear and insecurity to go anywhere in the world. For her, peace in Israel is a key part of that dream.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.