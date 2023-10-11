New medical examiner’s office in the hands of Lubbock County voters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fate of the new Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office is in the hands of voters, who will begin casting ballots in just a few weeks.

The county has proposed the use of more than $35 million in debt funding to build what commissioners say will be a state-of-the-art project.

“We’re building a facility that will handle the needs of Lubbock County, not just today but for the next 30 years,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said.

Voters will vote on the issue in November. It will be under Proposition A on the upcoming ballot.

Lubbock taxpayers will be asked for $35,485,000 of general obligation bonds to build the facility for Lubbock County.

“It is a lot, I do recognize that, but remember what we are building here; we’re building a surgical center for deceased people,” Parrish said. “There are a lot of families that need autopsy services, not for the criminal justice system, but just so they can find out how their loved ones died.”

Parrish stated Lubbock County has been missing autopsy services for three years.

“We’ve been outsourcing them, but we’ve gotten to a place in Lubbock County where we’re in very, very good shape, and ready to make this step,” Parrish said.

The facility is proposed to be 31.4 thousand square feet, with room to grow, and to prepare for a mass casualty situation if needed.

“We did see during COVID how many deaths that we had and our morgues were overrun,” Parrish said.

He said the new facility will not just be for Lubbock County, but for everyone in West Texas. The facility will also work in partnership with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center; the medical examiner’s office will serve an educational purpose as well.

“A place to learn, to teach doctors how to become better doctors,” Parrish said.

Due to funding issues, the new medical examiner’s office will still not be providing toxicology services, according to Parrish. He stated future county commissioners will need to take on those additions.

If the vote passes, the county will be ready to break ground on the project immediately, with the $10 million in ARPA funds already received. If it is not passed by voters, he said the county will continue outsourcing autopsy services for the foreseeable future.

