Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Randall football gives insight into bounce back win over Dumas

Randall junior WR/CB RJ Matthews answers media questions on Tuesday.
Randall junior WR/CB RJ Matthews answers media questions on Tuesday.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders opened up district play with an impressive 14-13 win over Dumas.

The win marked a huge bounce back for the Raiders after the big loss to Canadian in the non-district finale.

The district opener came down to the wire, but Randall gutted out a nail-biting one-point victory.

The Raiders defense made multiple key stops in the redzone to keep the Demons out of the endzone and come out of Dumas with a 1-0 start to district action.

“That was a huge bounces back for [our defense] from what happened the week before.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said on Tuesday. “For them to be able to flush that away, it’s hard for kids to be able to do that. For them to be able to take their business, get a 4th down stop, a couple goalline stands, I’m extremely proud of them.”

“We definitely came back, practiced hard.” Junior cornerback and wide receiver RJ Matthews said of how the Raiders responded ahead of the Dumas came. “Our practice week was crazy. It was probably the best week we ever had.”

District play continues this week as Randall welcomes in the Pampa Harvesters.

Pampa comes in off of last week’s loss to Hereford.

That game will be Friday at Happy State Bank Stadium and will be streamed live on TPSN.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton
Investigators asking for public’s help in search for suspect involved in deadly Saturday morning shooting
A 17-year-old boy from Hobbs has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
17-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Hobbs
John Dunklin
Lubbock man accused of shooting ‘inches away’ from children in backseat
Stay Healthy All Winter Long: Expert Tips from Regal Park Medical Center

Latest News

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) slips past Baylor linebacker Josh White, bottom right,...
Texas Tech football’s Linton, McNamara headline weekly honors
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) slips past Baylor linebacker Josh White, bottom right,...
Texas Tech, BYU set for 6 p.m. CT kick in Provo, Utah, Oct. 21
Trinity Christian is now 5-1 on the season, fresh off of their 48-10 home win for their...
End Zone Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Lions
End Zone Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Lions
Senior Alex Kerr scored her 10th goal of the season, GK Madison White added her 35th career...
TTU SOCCER: Late goal pushes No. 7 Tech past No. 23 TCU, 1-0