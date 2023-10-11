Solar Eclipse Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The moon will eclipse the sun late this Saturday morning. This is not a total solar eclipse, where the moon totally blocks the disk of the sun. This is an annular eclipse. So what does that mean?

May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell (KCBD First Alert)

During an annular eclipse, the moon’s orbit places it at its greatest distance from Earth. From this perspective, the diameter of the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun. During a total solar eclipse, from our perspective on Earth, the moon’s diameter appears the same as the sun’s (totally blocking the disk).

This Saturday, since the moon appears smaller than the sun, a ring will appear around the dark disk of the moon. Annular has roots in the Latin word anulus or annulus, meaning “little ring”.

Path of the October 14, 2023, Annular Solar Eclipse. (KCBD First Alert)

For Lubbock, the eclipse Saturday begins at 10:17 AM CDT and ends at 1:19 PM CDT. It will peak at 11:44 AM CDT. From the Lubbock area the moon will cover about 93 percent of the sun.

However, what you see depends on your location. From Lubbock, eclipse watchers won’t see a perfect ring. It will be more of an incomplete circle, similar to the artist’s concept below. A partial solar eclipse.

An offset ring or partial ring of the sun behind the dark disk of the moon will be visible from Lubbock late Saturday morning. (KCBD First Alert)

The maximum eclipse will be visible over the southwestern KCBD viewing area, with the path running from northwest to southeast over Hobbs, Seminole, and on to Midland. Eclipse watchers there will see a near perfect ring of fire.

A well defined ring of the sun surrounding the dark disk of the moon will be seen from Hobbs NM Saturday morning. (KCBD First Alert)

Remember, NEVER LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROPER EYE PROTECTION. Even during a total eclipse. For information on what is proper eye protection, and where you can get help watching the eclipse Saturday morning, see our stories here:

https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/10/where-get-proper-eye-protection-upcoming-solar-eclipse/

https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/10/healthwise-avoiding-eye-damage-an-eclipse/

Viewing conditions for Saturday’s late-morning eclipse are expected to be good. Not excellent, but good: A few clouds, a light wind, and a slight chill, are expected. For our current forecast for Saturday see the forecast section under the Weather tab near the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.