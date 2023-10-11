Texas Tech men’s golf places sixth in final fall tournament

HOCKLEY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The No. 13 Texas Tech men’s golf program finished sixth at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, having dropped the fifth-place match to Oklahoma on Wednesday morning. It was the fifth and final match of the annual fall tournament hosted by the Big 12, which also signals the end of the Red Raiders’ 2023 fall schedule.

The Red Raiders, the 4-seed of the event, were matched up against the second-seeded Sooners in the fifth-place match after winning their first bracket play match against Cincinnati on Tuesday evening. The Sooners advanced to face the Red Raiders on Wednesday by dispatching TCU on Tuesday evening.

The Red Raiders fell 4-1-0 to the Sooners. The Red Raiders’ sole win came via Calum Scott winning his match, 4&2.

Scott jumped out to an early lead by winning the first hole of the match. Scott only lost two holes, the fourth and the eighth, before winning three of the final eight to claim the win after the 16th hole played.

Matthew Comegys, Tyran Snyders and Ben Gregg were each defeated, 1-up. Comegys fell behind in his match on the 17th hole before tying the last hole. Snyders tied his match by winning the 17th hole but then dropped the match on the final hole. Gregg was all square with his opponent after 12 holes but then dropped two of the next three holes. Gregg pulled within one by winning the 16th hole but tied the final two in the one-shot loss. Jack Wall won two holes in his match but fell by a score of 4&2.

Big 12 Match Play Summary (Monday-Wednesday):

The Red Raiders lost their first match against West Virginia by a score of 3-1-1. In their second match, the Red Raiders swept Kansas. On Tuesday morning the Red Raiders beat Oklahoma State 4-1-0. They then lost to Oklahoma State in a playoff match to compete in the top four for an opportunity to play in Wednesday’s championship match. Later that afternoon the Red Raiders matched up against Cincinnati and beat them 2-1-2. In the final match, which was the fifth-place match, the Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma to finish in sixth place.

2023 BIG 12 MATCH PLAY FINAL STANDINGS

1. Texas

2. Baylor

3. Oklahoma State

4. Houston

5. Oklahoma

6. Texas Tech

7. Cincinnati

8. TCU

9. BYU

10. Kansas

T-11. Kansas State

T-11. Iowa State

13. West Virginia

14. UCF

To view the final results visit GolfStat.com

UP NEXT:

This tournament concludes the fall season. The Red Raiders will resume action in the spring.

