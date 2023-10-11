Texas Tech soccer climbs to No. 6 in rankings, tying program high

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer continues its impressive season by tying an all-time high in the NCAA rankings. The Red Raiders jumped to No. 6 in the latest poll after sitting at No. 7.

The Red Raiders remain undefeated on the year sitting at 12-0-3 with a Big 12 Conference record of 6-0-1. Tech’s three draws on the year so far happened on the road against New Mexico, Arizona and No. 8 BYU, respectively.

Outside of Tech and BYU, only one other Big 12 team earned a top-25 spot with TCU at No. 21. Texas is on the outside looking in receiving votes.

Tech is down to its final three matchups on the year. The Red Raiders will travel for their upcoming match against UCF scheduled for a 5 p.m. start on Thursday in Orlando. Tech will then host Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on Sunday and finish the regular season on the road against Iowa State.

The Big 12 tournament will begin on Oct., 28 in Round Rock.

