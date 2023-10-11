Wednesday morning top stories: Testimony continues today in aggravated assault trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Testimony continues today in aggravated assault trial

John Dunklin is accused of following a family and shooting into the back of their SUV in Dec. 2020

None of the three children inside were hurt

Full story here: Lubbock man accused of shooting ‘inches away’ from children in backseat

House to vote on speaker nominees

House Republicans will begin voting today on a new Speaker of the House

Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan are the leading candidates to replace Kevin McCarthy who was voted out last week

Details here: Having ousted Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans face trouble trying to nominate a new speaker

Israel lays siege to Gaza

The military is blocking off all access to Gaza and soon begin a ground invasion

At least 2,100 people have died on both sides since Saturday’s terrorist attack in Israel

Follow the latest developments here: Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.