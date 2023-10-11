Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Windy Thursday ahead of overnight cold front

Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.
Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.

A strong cold front will make its arrival late Thursday and lead to a 20-plus degree drop in temperatures by Friday morning.

Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.
Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.(KCBD Graphic)

However, before the front arrives, it will be very windy and warm on Thursday, with wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph across the region. The strongest winds will likely be in the northern counties by early afternoon. Strong winds will continue from the afternoon into the evening hours. Winds will continue to be gusty through early afternoon on Friday as colder air moves into the South Plains.

Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.
Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.(KCBD Graphic)

As for those temperatures, warm 80s on Friday, tumbling to the 40s by Friday morning and then remaining in the 60s to mid-70s into the afternoon. Those 70-degree temps may be limited to the communities from Lubbock south.

Saturday will begin very chilly with lows in the 30s in the northern areas, around 40 degrees in Lubbock and the 40s for the remainder of the region.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton
John Dunklin
Lubbock man accused of shooting ‘inches away’ from children in backseat
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Jesus Gonzalez, 63
Lubbock man charged with arson after Wednesday fire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Another front on the way
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, Oct. 11
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Wednesday, Oct. 11
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Oct. 11