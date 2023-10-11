Windy Thursday ahead of overnight cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way.

A strong cold front will make its arrival late Thursday and lead to a 20-plus degree drop in temperatures by Friday morning.

Another sunny and warm day for all of the South Plains, but big changes on the way. (KCBD Graphic)

However, before the front arrives, it will be very windy and warm on Thursday, with wind speeds of 30 to 40 mph across the region. The strongest winds will likely be in the northern counties by early afternoon. Strong winds will continue from the afternoon into the evening hours. Winds will continue to be gusty through early afternoon on Friday as colder air moves into the South Plains.

As for those temperatures, warm 80s on Friday, tumbling to the 40s by Friday morning and then remaining in the 60s to mid-70s into the afternoon. Those 70-degree temps may be limited to the communities from Lubbock south.

Saturday will begin very chilly with lows in the 30s in the northern areas, around 40 degrees in Lubbock and the 40s for the remainder of the region.

