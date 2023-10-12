Amarillo native playing Scar in “The Lion King” production at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Disney’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical, “The Lion King” is almost done with its two-week tour stop in Lubbock.

Since 2002, more than 21 million theatregoers have seen the more than 9,000 performances of the show. Now many across West Texas have the chance to see and hear the tony award-winning musical at The Buddy Holly Hall.

The crew brings around 17 trucks full of props, decorations, lights, equipment and puppets.

Michael Reilly is the show’s puppet supervisor. He’s been with the show since 1999, and touring since 2006.

“There are 230 puppets in the show. Everything from as small as a mouse to as big as an elephant, and all different styles too,” says Reilly. “So, there’s body puppets, there’s hand puppets like Zazu here. There’s a massive elephant, which is a multi-person puppet, you know, it takes all kind of shadow puppets. It’s really a whole gamut.”

But you won’t see puppeteers bringing them to life.

“We hire actors, dancers, singers, and teach them the puppets,” says Reilly.

One of the people learning how to operate a puppet is Peter Hargrave. The Amarillo native plays the villain of the show: Scar.

“Scar’s unique challenge is dealing with this thing,” says Hargrave as he holds up a hand remote. “There’s an incredible costume design where these boxes are hid on the side of my legs. And then I have a pair of chaps that goes under this. And then it’s all controlled by a remote control in my hand.”

Hargrave says he is celebrating a special honor on stage here in Lubbock this week. “I started performances last year on October 13. So that’s going to be coming up, this Friday is going to be my year anniversary of performing with ‘The Lion King.’”

“For me, being from Amarillo to come back home to West Texas, after this amazing year is sort of an indescribable, wonderful, and we will say, a Circle of Life moment,” says Hargrave.

Hargrave says he is proud that The Buddy Holly Hall is bringing big productions to the Hub City.

“I know that the people of West Texas are going to believe this endeavor and continue to support in realize that oh, now we’ve reached a level where national productions are, are coming to our hometown coming into our backyard. And it’s exciting to share that with them,” he said.

The musical’s time at the Buddy Holly Hall is quickly coming to a close, with the final curtain Sunday evening.

Tickets to the remaining performances can be found here.

