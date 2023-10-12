Community Coverage Tour
Big 12 announces men’s basketball preseason awards

Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell...
Texas Tech guard Pop Isaacs (2) attempts to score against Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a news release on Thursday, the Big 12 Conference office announced the men’s basketball preseason awards for the upcoming season.

No Texas Tech Red Raiders made the cut in this year’s honors.

Hunter Dickinson, who transferred from Michigan to Kansas, was named this year’s preseason player and newcomer of the year. Ja’Kobe Walter of Baylor was tabbed as the preseason freshman of the year.

This year’s preseason All-Big 12 team consists of Houston’s L.J. Cryer, Kansas’ Dickinson and Dejuan Harris Jr., TCU’s Emanuel Miller and Texas’ Max Abmams.

The honorable mention features Baylor’s Walter, Jalen Bridges and RayJ Dennis. Jamal Shead of Houston along with Kevin McCullar Jr. of Kansas. Arthur Kaluma and Tylor Perry of Kansas State join them as well as Dylan Disu, Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell of Texas. Jesse Edwards of West Virginia rounds out the list.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be announced on Friday, according to the release.

