Bollywood Nights includes Indian cuisine, dancing at Center Pointe Event Center

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for a night of Bollywood extravaganza at the Center Point Events Center! Get ready to experience the magic of Indian cuisine, music, and dance like never before. This in-person event promises a vibrant atmosphere filled with colorful costumes, energetic performances, and foot-tapping beats. Immerse yourself in the world of Bollywood! Bollywood Nights is the perfect opportunity to have a blast with friends and family. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of entertainment and fun!

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 and will last until 9 p.m.

It will be located at Center Point Events Center at 4925 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Tickets can be purchased here.

