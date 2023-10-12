Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

CATS Playhouse presents ‘A Murder is Announced’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are now on sale for our upcoming show. “A Murder Is Announced” by Leslie Darbon, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel.

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com

Showtimes are:

  • Friday, October 13, 2023   7:30 PM
  • Saturday, October 14, 2023   7:30 PM
  • Friday, October 20, 2023 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, October 21, 2023 7:30 PM
  • Friday, October 27, 2023 7:30 PM
  • Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:30 PM

Get tickets here

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
Jesus Gonzalez, 63
Lubbock man charged with arson after Wednesday fire
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as US death toll ticks up
May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell
Solar Eclipse Saturday

Latest News

Lubbock Women’s Club Fall Speaker Series to feature Barbara Costello, Brunch with Babs, Sunday,...
Lubbock Women’s Club Fall Speaker Series
Noon Notebook: Evening with Barbara 'Brunch with Babs' Costello
Noon Notebook: Cats Playhouse presents 'A Murder is Announced'
Bollywood Nights includes Indian cuisine, dancing at Center Pointe Event Center
Bollywood Nights includes Indian cuisine, dancing at Center Pointe Event Center