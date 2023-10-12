CATS Playhouse presents ‘A Murder is Announced’
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are now on sale for our upcoming show. “A Murder Is Announced” by Leslie Darbon, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel.
Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Showtimes are:
- Friday, October 13, 2023 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 14, 2023 7:30 PM
- Friday, October 20, 2023 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 21, 2023 7:30 PM
- Friday, October 27, 2023 7:30 PM
- Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:30 PM
