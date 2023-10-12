CATS Playhouse presents ‘A Murder is Announced’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets are now on sale for our upcoming show. “A Murder Is Announced” by Leslie Darbon, adapted from Agatha Christie’s novel.

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com

Showtimes are:

Friday, October 13, 2023 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 14, 2023 7:30 PM

Friday, October 20, 2023 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 21, 2023 7:30 PM

Friday, October 27, 2023 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:30 PM

Get tickets here

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.