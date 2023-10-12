Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Inflammation will keep Centennial Champion out of his traditional pre-game run this weekend for Texas Tech University’s homecoming football game Saturday (Oct. 14) against Kansas State at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Masked Rider will still be on the sideline during the game.

The Masked Rider and Centennial Champion will make an appearance at 4 p.m. at Raider Alley prior to the game to take pictures. The Masked Rider also will participate in the rest of the homecoming festivities including the parade and bonfire Friday (Oct. 13).

Veterinarians expect Centennial Champion to return to his normal pre-game duties for Texas Tech’s next home game Nov. 2 against Texas Christian University.

