Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run

Veterinarians want the Texas Tech mascot to rest in preparation for the final two home games.
Centennial Champion
Centennial Champion(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Inflammation will keep Centennial Champion out of his traditional pre-game run this weekend for Texas Tech University’s homecoming football game Saturday (Oct. 14) against Kansas State at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Masked Rider will still be on the sideline during the game.

The Masked Rider and Centennial Champion will make an appearance at 4 p.m. at Raider Alley prior to the game to take pictures. The Masked Rider also will participate in the rest of the homecoming festivities including the parade and bonfire Friday (Oct. 13).

Veterinarians expect Centennial Champion to return to his normal pre-game duties for Texas Tech’s next home game Nov. 2 against Texas Christian University.

