City to test outdoor warning system sirens on Friday

Outdoor warning system
Outdoor warning system(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three minute activation of the Outdoor Warning System sirens.

This is only a test and does not indicate severe weather in the area.

The sirens will be tested monthly on the second Friday of the month. However, if the National Weather Service forecasts a 10 percent chance or greater of a thunderstorm the day of the test, the OWS test will be canceled and not rescheduled.

For further information on the OWS, please visit //mylubbock.us/outdoorwarningsystem.

