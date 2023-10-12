Cold Front, Ahoy!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be strikingly similar to yesterday with one major difference: the incoming cold front that will drop our temps overnight! This morning, cloud cover clears quickly. Winds are higher today, mostly SSW through the morning, becoming more westerly in the mid-afternoon. Highs today have a bit more range than yesterday; anywhere from low 80s to low 90s, with Lubbock still expecting about 88.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

The shake up comes in the evening. Winds pick up further and shift from the NW with the passage of the front. The initial frontal boundary will drop temps a bit, but the full extent of the cooldown will take place overnight, as the low pressure driving the front continues to move east and pull cooler air from a northern air mass. This will leave overnight lows at a chilly 48 here in Lubbock. The cooler conditions hang around for a few days, dropping to the upper 60s and low 70s through Sunday.

