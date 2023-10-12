Former O’Donnell ISD teacher sentenced to 20 years for enticement of minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Lubbock man who was convicted at trial for enticement and attempted enticement of a minor was sentenced today to 240 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Nicholas Dominique Bueno, 28, was convicted, following a bench trial in June 2023, of one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. In May 2023, Mr. Bueno pleaded guilty to three counts of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who also order Mr. Bueno to 25 years of supervised release following imprisonment and ordered him to pay a $5,000 assessment to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

According to court documents, Mr. Bueno was a teacher and coach at O’Donnell High School and “Jane Doe” was a 14 year-old student. In October 2022, a school administrator for O’Donnell High School notified the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student. An investigation revealed, between September 23, 2022 through October 18, 2022, Mr. Bueno and Jane Doe exchanged thousands of messages. On numerous occasions the messages were controlling, grooming, sexual and enticing in nature.

When interviewed, Mr. Bueno initially denied any communication with Jane Doe outside of school, however, as the interview progressed he admitted to using a second phone to communicate with Jane Doe and admitted he destroyed the phone after the relationship was discovered.

The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock Police Department investigated the case with the full support and assistance of the O’Donnell Independent School District. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam and Matt McLeod prosecuted the case.

