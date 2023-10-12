Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Game of the Week: Panhandle and Stratford face off in battle of undefeateds

Panhandle and Stratford facing off in undefeated Game of the Week battle.
Panhandle and Stratford facing off in undefeated Game of the Week battle.(KFDA)
By Preston Moore
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford and Panhandle are two of the only undefeated teams left in the Texas Panhandle, but not for long.

The Elks and Panthers will play on Friday to determine who remains first place in the district, and each team has had this date circled for a long time.

In a game that many have deemed the de facto district championship, both teams know the implications.

Stratford has beaten Panhandle two years in a row, and outside of already-important playoff implications, as a Stratford graduate, Panhandle Head Coach Dane Ashley knows what this game means to the fans.

The only guarantee is that they can’t both stay undefeated, and whoever wins will pave a path toward a potential district title.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton
John Dunklin
Lubbock man accused of shooting ‘inches away’ from children in backseat
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Jesus Gonzalez, 63
Lubbock man charged with arson after Wednesday fire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants

Latest News

High School Volleyball Highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 10
Texas Tech vs. LCU at Rocky Johnson Field
Rawls Golf Course (Source: KCBD Video)
Texas Tech men’s golf places sixth in final fall tournament
Texas Tech is down to the final three games of the regular season.
Courtwright picks up second consecutive Big 12 honor
No. 6 Texas Tech soccer remains undefeated with three games remaining in the regular season.
Texas Tech soccer climbs to No. 6 in rankings, tying program high