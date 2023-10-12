Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help reduce the record population in the state. (Source: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to help thin the deer population in the state.

Despite drought conditions in the state, wildlife experts said there are record numbers of deer in the woods.

Bow hunting season is currently underway, and the woods are reportedly crawling with deer.

Experts are estimating that 1.5 million deer are roaming the state forests, which is more than the land can handle.

“We’ve seen an increase in our deer population. So, this upcoming season we’re encouraging our hunters to shoot an additional deer, but not an additional deer on their bag limit,” said Russ Walsh, with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

According to wildlife officials, killing one extra deer could harvest 200,000 this year.

Chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that affects deer, is present in the state. Hunters are urged to submit their samples for testing.

Mississippi wildlife officials said there are freezers located throughout the state for hunters to deposit deer heads for testing.

Gun season starts Nov. 18.

“Be safe out there, and always take a kid hunting and fishing with you if you can,” Walsh said.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton
John Dunklin
Lubbock man accused of shooting ‘inches away’ from children in backseat
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Jesus Gonzalez, 63
Lubbock man charged with arson after Wednesday fire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants

Latest News

Biblical cruise from Lubbock diverted by Israel-Hamas war
Lubbock group to present petition to decriminalize marijuana
TxDOT promoting Pedestrian Safety Month
TONIGHT AT 10: New video answers questions about murder of Texas Tech police officer
City of Matador asking for help in their efforts to rebuild