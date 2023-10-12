Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Community Coverage Tour
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

