Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Moon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 4-year-old pit bull mix who’s looking for his forever home!

Moon is very sweet and loving. He can make friends wherever he goes. At times, he thinks he is a small dog and that he can fit on your lap. Moon is up-to-date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Curly.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
Jesus Gonzalez, 63
Lubbock man charged with arson after Wednesday fire
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as US death toll ticks up
May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell
Solar Eclipse Saturday

Latest News

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moon
Meet Curly! He is a 3-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Curly
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Curly
Meet Mistro! He is a 3-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mistro