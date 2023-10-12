KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Moon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 4-year-old pit bull mix who’s looking for his forever home!

Moon is very sweet and loving. He can make friends wherever he goes. At times, he thinks he is a small dog and that he can fit on your lap. Moon is up-to-date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

