Lubbock couple’s daughter in Israel as war rages on

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The war in Israel continues to hit close to home for some in the Lubbock community. We spoke with a Lubbock couple who lived in Israel for 20 years and still have loved ones in the war zone.

Ministers Carol and Ron Cantrell have traveled all over the Middle East, settling in Israel to raise their children. They are back in Lubbock now, but their daughter Raquel and their six grandchildren have spent the last five days in and out of a bomb shelter in Northern Israel.

The Cantrell family told us what life was like in Israel prior to those attacks and how hostility can strike overnight.

Carol Cantrell said, “The most horrific scenes, to see a country that was just going about their daily business, having a nice day off on a Shabbat, a quiet restful day the end of their holiday.”

Although Carol and Ron Cantrell weren’t in Israel when Hamas rained missiles down on Gaza last Saturday, the pair is no stranger to the political tension between Palestine and Israel. Ron served as a photojournalist reporting on the wars in Lebanon.

“The first confrontation I experienced with Hamas was a suicide bombing in downtown Jerusalem and 18 people died. I wore human body parts home on my clothes and PTSD began,” Ron said.

Even after some horrifying conflicts with militants, the Cantrell family says during their time in Israel it was always clear the tension wasn’t between the Palestinians and Israeli people.

Ron and Carol Cantrell say, “I think it is important to separate...Hamas from the Palestinian people. Hamas is a military-armed terrorist organization funded by Iran. That is why this is so painful, because it hurts everybody. The Palestinians are in pain, the Jewish people are in pain, because they just want to live life.”

Ron and Carol’s daughter Raquel is one of those people. Raquel, her husband, and their six kids have been in and out of a bomb shelter since the attacks began. The Cantrell family tells us it’s a parent’s worst fear, but it’s one they aren’t alone in.

“They are starting to send rockets now to the north as they have been doing in the south and just yesterday there was a scramble to the bomb shelter. That’s [not] just our daughter, but it is every family’s concern for their own safety. We are mourning with Israel as all of the world is right now,” Carol said.

The Cantrell family says they are staying strong in faith and prayer not only for their daughter but for all that are under attack in the Holy Lands.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.