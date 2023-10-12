Lubbock educators consider impact of Education Savings Accounts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas legislature’s third special session continued Thursday, with lawmakers considering the governor’s request to provide Education Savings Accounts for all Texas schoolchildren.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 spoke with two administrators from local schools, public and private, about how they believe their school could be affected.

The clock is ticking for the legislature to decide if it will provide eligible parents in Texas with taxpayer dollars to send their children to the school of their choice, but just like lawmakers, local private and public schools are divided on the issue.

“I think that as a public-school educator, vouchers or Education Savings Accounts affect us in a way that can have a negative impact on our finances,” Superintendent of Frenship ISD, Michelle McCord, said.

The Education Savings Account would use tax dollars to provide students access, up to $8,000 per year, for education expenses.

“That’s money that could be infused into the public school system,” McCord said.

But Superintendent Stephen Cox of Trinity Christian School said he would not agree with any program that negatively impacted public schools.

“The funds that would fund school choice do not come from the same funds that fund public education,” Cox said.

McCord said she is concerned about fairness because public schools would not see these additional funds.

“We only get funding on the days the child comes to school. With (private schools), the Education Savings Account is provided whether or not the child is absent or present,” McCord said.

McCord believes the bill under consideration offers no accountability for where and how the taxpayer money is spent.

“I’m not saying that they don’t have measures that they use, but they are not the same measures that we have; it just really muddies the waters,” McCord said.

Cox argues that private schools have even more accountability with the ability to choose.

“They can just leave if they don’t like the product that they’re getting, I think we have a very high level of accountability and that would ensure the quality of education that any student would receive at an accredited private school,” Cox said.

Cox says the Educational Savings Accounts will allow low-income families the opportunity to afford an education of their choice.

“We’re a Christian school. There are a lot of parents out there that would love for their kids to get an explicitly Christian education and they just don’t have the opportunity to do that,” Cox said.

Senate Bill 1 made it out of the senate’s education committee. Legislators have 30 days to come to an agreement, but if no agreement is reached, Governor Abbott has already threatened to call a fourth special session.

