Lubbock Women’s Club Fall Speaker Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Payne Welborn Endowment and the LWCHF welcome Barbara Costello, better known as @brunchwithbabs, on Instagram and TikTok.

Sunday, November 5th, at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

Reception at 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm Dinner. Program to follow.

Event information is available at the Lubbock Women’s Club at 806-763-6448

About the Lubbock Women’s Club Speaker Series

Ernestine Payne Welborn was an active Lubbock Women’s Club member and community volunteer. In 1999, she established the Welborn-Payne Endowment Speaker Series for our Club. Her goal was to present educational, historical, and timely programs for the Lubbock community by hosting nationally-known speakers at a dinner program for the Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation in our beautiful facilities.

Since its inception, the Lubbock Women’s Club Speaker Series has featured over twenty nationally-know speakers, including poet laureates, photographers, authors, performers, political figures, heroes, and heroines.

