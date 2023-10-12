National Ranching Heritage Center cuts ribbon on new exhibit to teach about ranch life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Ranching Heritage Center is taking agriculture education a step further with a new hands-on exhibit. Thursday it cut the ribbon the the Cash Family Ranch Life learning Center.

The center has been teaching the history of ranching for years. The executive director, Jim Bret Campbell, said he still kept hearing one question.

“More and more we heard people say, ‘What is a ranch?’”, Campbell said.

The center has opened the new exhibit hoping to answer that question and show people the lifestyle that brings food to us.

“That’s how beef actually winds up in our restaurants and on our plates is because of the hard work of mostly ranching families that continue to produce it every day on a daily basis,” Campbell said.

The $8.2 million project is a hands-on indoor and outdoor exhibit that teaches ranching through the voice of Hank the Cowdog. Visitors will learn about prairie ecology, ranching as a business and even learn more about Hank the Cowdog’s place.

“We basically bring Hank the Cowdog’s ranch, the M Cross Ranch, to life here at the Ranching Heritage Center,” Campbell said.

All the items on display are real and from cowboys themselves. Campbell said that’s because board members wanted it to be the real deal.

“They wanted them to be authentic,” Campbell said. “So, when you get to come here and be part of the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center, you actually get to see the real thing.”

Campbell said the National Ranching Heritage Center is taking it a step further and giving kids a chance to touch these things and even sit in real saddles.

“So, not just to get to see things, but one of the kids that came through it said this is so cool because I get to touch things, and what an amazing gift to give to our South Plains community,” Campbell said.

The exhibit isn’t just for kids, Campbell said it’s something anyone can benefit from.

“Even some of my board members have come through and said they learned things,” Campbell said.

It will open to the public Friday at noon at the National Ranching Heritage Center.

