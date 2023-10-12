Voters to consider property tax exemption for childcare facilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Next month, Texans will have the chance to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow countries or cities to authorize a property tax exemption for early childhood care facilities.

On Wednesday, leaders from Lubbock Area United Way, the YWCA, and Children at Risk met to discuss how it would make quality childcare more affordable if Proposition Two passes on the November ballot.

Amanda McAfee, President and CEO of Lubbock Area United Way, says high childcare cost is plaguing most families; not just here in Lubbock, but across Texas.

“We need to take care of childcare for the future of America, for the future of our community. If do not have affordable childcare that is also high quality we are setting ourselves up for failure in the future,” McAfee said.

McAfee says if the amendment is passed it would cut down on the hard choices that childcare facilities are having to make. Those include cutting wages, increasing tuition prices, or closing their doors. This amendment would exempt the facilities from paying property taxes to the county or the city.

“High-quality matters because kids have to be kindergarten-ready. In region 17, only 60% of kids are kindergarten ready,” McAfee said.

United Way tells us the average cost of childcare in Texas is higher than in-state tuition at our universities. Kim Kofron with Childre at Risk argues that even if you don’t utilize childcare, it is important to note that it still impacts you. She says if our workers can’t afford childcare, the economy suffers.

“I still rely on childcare, even though I am not a direct consumer anymore, because my people at the grocery store need childcare; the people at the water department need childcare; and our city government needs childcare. When childcare doesn’t exist it impacts all of us not just young families,” Kofron said.

If voters pass the amendment on Nov. 7, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

