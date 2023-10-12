SPEC hosts annual safety demonstrations to area fourth graders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Electric Cooperative began annual electrical safety demonstrations to over 1,000 area fourth graders on Tuesday and a showing on Wednesday with the final demonstration taking place on Thursday.

The SPEC has spent over two decades hosting safety demonstrations to over a combined 20,000 students. The four-part program‘s purpose is to introduce students to the dangers of electricity and the technical skills required to be a lineman. This is one of three programs presented this fall by the SPEC with the goal to spread awareness and its commitment to the community during National Cooperative Month.

The four-part program areas feature an arcing demonstration, which shows the danger of overhead power lines, a pole-top and bucket rescue of an injured crew member, a lineman explaining the dangers of underground lines and padmount transformers and a final safety video reviewing all of the information.

More information about the SPEC can be found on its website. Students, teachers and parents can find more resources about electrical safety here.

