Strong cold front expected Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big changes ahead for the South Plains weather. A strong cold front will move into and across the area early Friday morning. It will bring blustery northerly winds, few clouds and cooler temperatures.

Winds will gust from 20-30 mph through mid-morning and diminish in the afternoon and into the evening. It is a dry front, so a few clouds but plenty of sunshine to offset the colder air that will move into the region.

Daytime highs will climb to the 60s over most of the region with some low 70s in the southern counties Friday afternoon. It will be a chilly northerly breeze for Friday football games. The evening temps will fall to the low to mid 50s by the time the games wrap-up.

Saturday will start cold with lows in the 30s from the northern South Plains possibly to Lubbock. Northern communities may get close to freezing that morning. Winds will be light and skies mostly clear.

Slowly warming on Saturday to near 70 degrees with a breeze. Temperatures will get chilly for the Texas Tech game that evening, so take a coat and blanket.

Sunday will continue to be cold in the am and cool in the afternoon.

