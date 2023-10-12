Thursday morning top stories: Pedestrian killed in crash at 98th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Pedestrian killed in crash in Southwest Lubbock

Police say a minivan hit a pedestrian at 98th and Slide just after 8 o’clock Wednesday night

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released

Full story here: Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide

Matador asks for help with tornado recovery

The town of Matador is asking for help to recover from a deadly EF-3 tornado back in June

Matador’s mayor said they did not qualify for help from the federal government

Find more information about Matador’s relief fund here: City of Matador in need of assistance from state, federal sources

Israel demands release of hostages

Israel continues to bomb Hamas targets and has also cut off water and fuel to Gaza, warning the siege will not end until Hamas releases its hostages

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel where he will meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders

Follow the latest updates here: Netanyahu vows that Hamas will be crushed, as Blinken reiterates American support for Israel

House nominates Scalise as speaker

Lawmakers nominated Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise as House Speaker

Voting was delayed until Republicans gain the necessary votes for the speakership

Read more here: Nominated to be House speaker, Steve Scalise is left searching for Republican votes to win the gavel

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.