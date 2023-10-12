Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

World War I-era ship found at the bottom of Lake Superior

A 100-year-old shipwreck was found 800 feet deep in the Lake Superior. (SOURCE: The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 100-year-old shipwreck has been discovered in Lake Superior near Whitefish, Michigan.

The World War I-era steel bulk freighter Huronton went down in 1923.

The ship was empty at the time. It was sailing in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires when it collided with the loaded freighter Cetus, which was almost twice its size at 416 feet long.

The Cetus tore a hole in the Huronton, and the crew boarded the Cetus when it became clear the ship wouldn’t stay afloat.

The first mate even had time to untie the crew’s mascot, the bulldog, and carry it onto the Cetus.

It’s long been known that the Huronton sank, but the wreckage wasn’t found until August in waters 800 feet deep.

The wreck is only a few miles from the Edmund Fitzgerald, which sank in 1975 and was immortalized in song by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton
John Dunklin
Lubbock man accused of shooting ‘inches away’ from children in backseat
18-year-old Ahdias Stewart of Anton
18-year-old charged with murder after Saturday shooting
Jesus Gonzalez, 63
Lubbock man charged with arson after Wednesday fire
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants

Latest News

Lubbock group to present petition to decriminalize marijuana
Biblical cruise from Lubbock diverted by Israel-Hamas war
TxDOT promoting Pedestrian Safety Month
City of Matador asking for help in their efforts to rebuild
TONIGHT AT 10: New video answers questions about murder of Texas Tech police officer