3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for Thought.

Taco Villa at 7110 Quaker had 15 violations.

Salsa and pico de gallo were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Scoops and ladles had food debris on them.

A can of tomatoes was heavily dented. This can cause botulism.

An employee washed their hands for less than 20 seconds.

An employee was cleaning and went to prepare food without washing their hands or putting on gloves.

A rag was in a hand wash sink.

A cup with an unknown green liquid was stored with chemicals.

Several rags were stored on the counter. They must be kept in the sanitizing solution when not in use.

Boxes of cups were stored on the floor in an outside storage.

The three-compartment sink is not sealed against the wall.

A container with an unknown white powder and a container with an unknown brown powder were restored above the fry station.

There was an accumulation of debris inside the ice machine.

There was dirt and debris on the gasket of the walk-in freezer.

A wet mop was stored in the mop bucket. It must be allowed to dry.

There was an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris under the three-compartment sink.

The report shows all violations were corrected while the inspector was there.

Rise N Shine Donuts at 5604 Slide had 13 violations.

Raw eggs, out for more than four hours, were above the safe cold temperature 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were directly above ready-to-eat cheese in a prep cooler.

Kolaches, in a warmer, were not at least 135 degrees. The hot hold unit was broken.

Disinfecting wipes containing bleach were above food items.

There were no chlorine test strips available to check the strength of the sanitizing solution.

The hand sink was blocked by a futon.

There was a futon in the kitchen.

A plastic container used as a scoop was damaged.

There was a heavy buildup of ice on the walls of the reach in freezer.

A bulk container of brown powder was not labeled.

The floor under the grill was heavily soiled with a large buildup of greasy debris.

Employees’ personal items were not properly stored.

The inspector notes, due to the number of the nature of the violations - a lack of active managerial control was observed.

The report shows most violations were corrected during the inspection.

Einstein Bros Bagels at 4525 Marsha Sharp Freeway had 21 violations.

Raw eggs were above 41 degrees.

The ice scoop holder was dirty.

More than half a dozen food containers were heavily soiled and stained with food residue.

Open bags of cheese, pre-cooked sausage, spinach and mayonnaise did not have a date mark.

The thermometer in a beverage cooler was not working.

A hand sink was being used as a dump sink.

The hand sink was stained with coffee.

The water at the three-compartment sink was not hot enough.

Multiple containers of food were not labeled.

Buckets of sanitizer solution were on the floor.

Boxes of bagels were on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

A container of cinnamon and a bag of cinnamon were stored in a dirty area.

Brown standing water was leaking from under the oven.

Utensils were in a container of cloudy water that was only 74 degrees. It must be at least 135 degrees to kill bacteria.

There was heavy ice accumulation on the ceiling in the freezer, and ice was touching at least four boxes of food.

There was heavy grease and food debris under the toaster and on the wall.

Employees’ personal items were not properly stored.

The inspector notes there were also several items out of compliance as well.

The food manager certificate expired in August.

The restaurant could not provide food handler permits for its employees.

The walk-in freezer was holding temperature at 41 degrees. Inside, the inspector found boxes of food that were defrosted and soft, including: bread, sausage and salmon.

The door frame leading to the back kitchen was peeling and held together by gray tape.

According to the report most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

Now to this week’s good news; here’s a look at our top performers.

Cinemark Movies (5721 58th St)

Good Line Beer (2611 Boston)

Benavides Smokehouse

Dub’s Home Cooking & Catering

Dos Primos BBQ

Johnnie Mavie’s Jerk BBQ

Nightmare Nom Noms

One Pour Pony

