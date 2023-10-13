Community Coverage Tour
4th graders learn how to be safe around electricity at annual SPEC field trip

By Andrew Wood
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While South Plains Electric Cooperative keeps the lights on in many parts of Lubbock, one of the co-op’s signature events starts with school buses full of kids, pulling into the parking lot.

For the last 23 years, SPEC has hosted a “Field Day,” an event which allows linemen and electricians to conduct demonstrations in front of thousands of fourth graders, sharing their “ooh’s” and “ahhh’s.”

“We think it’s very important because we all use electricity every day in our lives, and we forget just how dangerous it can be,” says Lynn Simmons, SPEC’s director of communications. It’s important to remember, the wires used in the demonstrations had less voltage than a typical power line. Some of the demos showed how dangerous electricity can be through rubber shoes and various fabrics (comparable to clothes).

While Thursday’s demos were intended for elementary school students, the lessons are just as important for adults, especially in the real-life case of a downed power line, even without any noticeable spark.

“Most people think that if they don’t see sparks coming from a wire, that it’s not on...that it’s not “hot” as we’ll call it. Our linemen in some of the other stations explain to the kids that you never know whether that line is energized or not,” Simmons says, “So, we teach them how to interact safely and to stay away from it.”

While the kids were able to hear critical safety tips, they were also allowed to have fun and interact. One of the four stations was a “miniature Olympics,” where students could pass footballs to linemen on telephone poles and watch workers race to the top.

Simmons says these activities are done for a reason.

“They kind of get a glimpse of the skills our linemen have to have to work every day, and even though throwing the football back and forth is a fun thing, it demonstrates the skills these linemen have to have to be able to climb the poles and be able to work from the poles,” she says.

For Simmons, the organization prides itself on being one of the most talked-about field trips in Lubbock.

“After these demonstrations, we have parents and teachers call us and thank us and tell us it’s one of their favorite field trips every year.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

