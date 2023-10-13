Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Chargers’ Justin Herbert says broken middle finger on non-throwing hand won’t hinder him

Justin Herbert doesn’t think the broken middle finger on his left, non-throwing hand will affect him when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert(AJ Sisco)
By JOE REEDY
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert doesn’t think the broken middle finger on his left, non-throwing hand will affect him when the Los Angeles Chargers face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Nonetheless, Herbert and the team are being cautious with the injury.

Herbert wore a glove on his left hand during Thursday's practice. He said he assumes he will wear it during the game.

When asked if the glove would protect the finger or help him grip the ball, Herbert said it was “probably a little bit of both. To cover it up, to have a grip. I think that does help on the off-hand.”

Herbert suffered the injury late in the third quarter of the Oct. 1 game against Las Vegas when his finger got caught in the helmet of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Herbert wore a splint on the hand during the fourth quarter. He completed two of his three pass attempts in the final 15 minutes, including one for 51 yards up the sideline to Joshua Palmer to seal a 24-17 victory.

In an effort to protect the hand, Herbert is not taking snaps under center in practice this week. Herbert has lined up under center on only 46 of 263 offensive plays (17.5%) in the Chargers' first four games. That is the seventh-lowest rate of a team having its quarterback under center.

“We have some under-center plays. I think it’s just something that, as the week goes on, it gets better and better, and we’ll approach that later,” said Herbert, who is third in the league with a 106.3 passer rating.

Herbert spent most of his bye week getting treatment on his hand, but also noted he didn't see any non-team-affiliated doctors or specialists.

Besides the glove, Herbert is not envisioning any other adjustments.

“Whether I was running the ball or whether I was throwing the ball, I felt pretty comfortable out there," he said. "I think there’s so much going on during the game that you’re probably not going to be worrying about it too much. I think you’re just going to be worried about not getting tackled or not taking those hits.”

Thursday's practice also marked the first time coach Brandon Staley was available since the team traded disgruntled cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots on Oct. 5.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers last March, was never on the same page with Staley. Jackson was a healthy inactive for the Sept. 24 game at Minnesota and didn't play a snap against the Raiders.

“We just felt like this was the best course for our team," Staley said about the trade. “There’s a body of work to go off of — two years’ worth of a body of work. We just felt like this was the best course for our team.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
For years, this video never left a courtroom, until now. The body-worn camera video surrounding...
KCBD Investigates End of Watch: Body-worn camera video helps answer questions surrounding murder of TTU police officer
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell ISD teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years for ‘grooming’ student
Centennial Champion
Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run

Latest News

49-yard Hail Mary as time expires helps Houston beat W. Virginia 41-39, get 1st Big 12 win
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Angry Cowboys, injured Chargers happy to get another day of preparation for Monday night
Texas Rangers
Bochy encouraged by Scherzer session, not saying yet if 3-time Cy Young winner will pitch in ALCS
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys aim to bounce back from big loss against rested Chargers