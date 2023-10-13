Community Coverage Tour
Chilly morning lows with light freeze possible this weekend

By John Robison
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies will dominate the weather over the weekend, with some high clouds expected on Saturday. Hopefully, those clouds will not cover up the view of the Eclipse. Otherwise, we’ll get a break from the winds through the weekend.

Chilly morning lows over the region both Saturday and again on Sunday. I expect the temps to dip to the upper 30s. For the communities in the northwest South Plains, there’s a chance of a light freeze. So, if you have plants and you live anywhere north and west of Plainview you may want to cover those plants.

While the morning lows will be cold, the afternoons will be cool as temps stay between 65 to 70 degrees over the central communities, including Lubbock. Areas to the south and west of Lubbock should experience highs in the low 70s.

Northerly winds will mean a slightly cooler Sunday over the region, but wind speeds will be much lower.

By Monday temperatures will begin to modify and 70s will return.

