Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Friday morning top stories: Former O’Donnel ISD Coach sentenced to 20 years

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former O’Donnel ISD Coach sentenced to 20 years

Texas Senate passes two education bills

Rep. Scalise drops out of speaker’s race

Israel orders civilians to evacuate

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
For years, this video never left a courtroom, until now. The body-worn camera video surrounding...
KCBD Investigates End of Watch: Body-worn camera video helps answer questions surrounding murder of TTU police officer
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell ISD teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years for ‘grooming’ student
Centennial Champion
Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota

Latest News

For the last 23 years, SPEC has hosted a “Field Day,” an event which allows linemen and...
4th graders learn how to be safe around electricity at annual SPEC field trip
On October 9, 2017, Carmen East received the call that her husband had been shot and killed in...
KCBD Investigates End of Watch: Fallen Texas Tech police officer’s widow helps hundreds through foundation
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
4th graders learn electric safety on SPEC field trip