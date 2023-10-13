Friday morning top stories: Former O’Donnel ISD Coach sentenced to 20 years
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Former O’Donnel ISD Coach sentenced to 20 years
- Nicholas Bueno was convicted in June of enticement of a minor
- Prosecutors say he sent inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old student
- Read more here: Former O’Donnell ISD teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years for ‘grooming’ student
Texas Senate passes two education bills
- One would allow parents to use taxpayer money to pay for private schools
- Another would give districts more money for teacher raises
- Read more here: Lubbock educators consider impact of Education Savings Accounts
Rep. Scalise drops out of speaker’s race
- Congressman Steve Scalise dropped out of the race to be Speaker of the House
- He withdrew his name after a small group of Republicans said they would not support him
- Full story here: GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Israel orders civilians to evacuate
- Israel’s military is ordering 1.1 million people in Northern Gaza to evacuate
- The military says it is going to use significant force against Hamas militants in the coming days
- Details here: Israel orders unprecedented mass evacuation in northern Gaza ahead of feared ground offensive
