Friday morning top stories: Former O’Donnel ISD Coach sentenced to 20 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Former O’Donnel ISD Coach sentenced to 20 years

Nicholas Bueno was convicted in June of enticement of a minor

Prosecutors say he sent inappropriate messages to a 14-year-old student

Texas Senate passes two education bills

One would allow parents to use taxpayer money to pay for private schools

Another would give districts more money for teacher raises

Rep. Scalise drops out of speaker’s race

Congressman Steve Scalise dropped out of the race to be Speaker of the House

He withdrew his name after a small group of Republicans said they would not support him

Israel orders civilians to evacuate

Israel’s military is ordering 1.1 million people in Northern Gaza to evacuate

The military says it is going to use significant force against Hamas militants in the coming days

