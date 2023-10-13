The Front is Here!

Community Coverage Tour
By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much cooler today after the front passed overnight, with more of the cold air mass being applied over the next few days to trend down temps. We’re expecting a range of upper 60s to mid 70s, with our high here in Lubbock about 70. Skies today are clear with windy conditions through the early afternoon.

Rain and Temp Forecast
Rain and Temp Forecast(KCBD)

Highs over the next few days are a bit cooler as more and more of the cold air mass is funneled in. In Lubbock, about 69 Saturday and 67 Sunday. A warm surge will raise highs back to the low 70s Monday and eventually the low 80s before another front Wednesday night, dropping us from low-to-mid 80s to upper 60s and could kick up some showers and thunderstorms.

