KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brindy

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brindy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Brindy loves walks, runs and giving hugs. She is up-to-date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Moon.

