Lockney residents band together, create much-needed grocery store for community

LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - In the small town of Lockney, about 50 miles northeast of Lubbock, a new business is filling a void within the tight-knit community.

The City of Lockney has a population of around 1,200 people, made up mostly of busy families and senior citizens. For the last year, they have been traveling 20 to 30 miles just to get groceries. Some folks saw the need and sprung into action.

“A lot of people were kind of put out over the last year I just need a tomato I don’t want want to drive 20 miles just for a tomato,” Carl Hartman, President of Lockney Business Associates, said.

Since the previous grocery store in Lockney closed, residents have been traveling to surrounding towns to get their groceries.

“Some like-minded folks were sitting around twirling their thumbs for a couple of months wondering ‘is anybody going to try to open a store?’” Hartman said.

Hartman, Curtis Dalrymple, and many others decided their neighbors’ needs must be met, especially those who are unable to travel.

“We have three people who are right at 100 years old that still drive in the community well they don’t need to drive that far for groceries,” Dalrymple, partner of the Old Fashion Grocery, said.

In true neighborly fashion, the group devised a plan to create a grocery store by the community, for the community. The Old Fashion Grocery held its grand opening on Saturday, fulfilling a great need and benefitting the local economy.

“We have 14 new jobs here in the city of Lockney,” Brent Barker with Lockney Economic Development said. “Of course, Lockney is a small town, 14 new jobs is a big deal to us.”

The store is fully stocked, from dairy to produce, and while they have all those name-brand favorites, it was also important for the owners to highlight local products as well.

“We got meat from two different local ranchers that have their own processing, we’ve got produce from three different surrounding farms on top of what the standard distributor sends in,” said Hartman.

As for the Lockney residents, they say nothing beats that small-town hospitality.

“When we moved here, we weren’t used to, you know, everybody knows everybody and everybody helps everybody. It has been great,” Joy Dalrymple, a Lockney resident, said.

The store owners stated their next big step is creating a grocery delivery service for their home-bound and elderly residents in Lockney.

