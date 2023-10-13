Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lockney residents band together, create much-needed grocery store for community

Old Fashion Grocery in Lockney, Texas
Old Fashion Grocery in Lockney, Texas(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCKNEY, Texas (KCBD) - In the small town of Lockney, about 50 miles northeast of Lubbock, a new business is filling a void within the tight-knit community.

The City of Lockney has a population of around 1,200 people, made up mostly of busy families and senior citizens. For the last year, they have been traveling 20 to 30 miles just to get groceries. Some folks saw the need and sprung into action.

“A lot of people were kind of put out over the last year I just need a tomato I don’t want want to drive 20 miles just for a tomato,” Carl Hartman, President of Lockney Business Associates, said.

Since the previous grocery store in Lockney closed, residents have been traveling to surrounding towns to get their groceries.

“Some like-minded folks were sitting around twirling their thumbs for a couple of months wondering ‘is anybody going to try to open a store?’” Hartman said.

Hartman, Curtis Dalrymple, and many others decided their neighbors’ needs must be met, especially those who are unable to travel.

“We have three people who are right at 100 years old that still drive in the community well they don’t need to drive that far for groceries,” Dalrymple, partner of the Old Fashion Grocery, said.

In true neighborly fashion, the group devised a plan to create a grocery store by the community, for the community. The Old Fashion Grocery held its grand opening on Saturday, fulfilling a great need and benefitting the local economy.

“We have 14 new jobs here in the city of Lockney,” Brent Barker with Lockney Economic Development said. “Of course, Lockney is a small town, 14 new jobs is a big deal to us.”

The store is fully stocked, from dairy to produce, and while they have all those name-brand favorites, it was also important for the owners to highlight local products as well.

“We got meat from two different local ranchers that have their own processing, we’ve got produce from three different surrounding farms on top of what the standard distributor sends in,” said Hartman.

As for the Lockney residents, they say nothing beats that small-town hospitality.

“When we moved here, we weren’t used to, you know, everybody knows everybody and everybody helps everybody. It has been great,” Joy Dalrymple, a Lockney resident, said.

The store owners stated their next big step is creating a grocery delivery service for their home-bound and elderly residents in Lockney.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed in collision at 98th & Slide
For years, this video never left a courtroom, until now. The body-worn camera video surrounding...
KCBD Investigates End of Watch: Body-worn camera video helps answer questions surrounding murder of TTU police officer
Christy Hartin brings you three low performers and eight top performers in this week’s Food for...
3 low performers on Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 12
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Former O’Donnell ISD teacher, coach sentenced to 20 years for ‘grooming’ student
Centennial Champion
Centennial Champion out for Homecoming Game Run

Latest News

KCBD News at 4
Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Murder charge against 25-year-old Lubbock man dropped
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Fall events happening around Lubbock you won’t want to miss
A classroom at Chapa Middle School in Kyle on Aug. 24, 2021.
Texas’ main voucher bill seeks to avoid other states’ mistakes but keeps ideas that attracted criticism